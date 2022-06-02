The Colorado Springs Gazette - June 02, 2022

Articles
Horsing around downtown
Anonymous donations to end
Seizures of fentanyl this year have surpassed 2021, state patrol says
‘Significant’ rock slide closes one of Springs’ popular trails
Gray wolves a step closer to being reintroduced
Colorado Springs E-edition Guide
Photo of the day
• The U.S. and Germany pledged to equip Ukraine with some of the advanced weapons it has long desired for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery,
Las Vegas chapels of love that use Elvis Presley’s likeness could find themselves becoming Heartbreak Hotels. The licensing company that controls the name and image of “The King” is ordering Sin City chapel operators to stop using Elvis in themed ceremoni
Flowers brighten downtown
Mental health law under review
4th Judicial District seeks nominees for El Paso County court
Head Start affiliate chief will retire
Filing of charges for accused killer delayed
Cumbres & Toltec railroad to postpone season opening
Ben Nighthorse Campbell throws support behind O’dea in primary
Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband
Verdict: Depp awarded $10 million, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit
U.S., Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine
Gunman indicted on terror, murder
Three dead in medical building
Corinthian students get debt canceled
Gridlock could delay COVID funds until fall — or longer
Slave reparations advocates hail historic California report
Two candidates for Michigan governor lose key ballot ruling
Three nations join international team investigating war crimes
What’s in the latest U.S. military weapons package to Ukraine
Italy imports more Russian oil despite impending embargo
Court: Denver officials didn’t violate wrongly convicted man’s rights
Appeals court: Man who changed mind on DUI blood draw deserves new trial
COVID infections, hospitalizations in Colorado are up— but below previous peaks
Polis signs property tax exemption for nonprofit child care centers
Body found after avalanche in park
Rep. Lamborn offers seniority that we need
The gun debate’s missing element
Well, so much for the good guy with a gun
Ban ‘assault weapons’
Movie theaters rebounding? Sometimes you need a really big screen
It’s the guns
Churches and crime
If he hadn’t had a gun
Cops stood by
Company to Las Vegas chapels: No more Elvis-themed weddings
Pace of homebuilding rises in May
Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: Return to office or leave
U.S. job openings down from record high
GM to cut prices on EV Chevrolet Bolt up to 18 %
Stocks slide as data raises rate worries
Morgan CEO warns of U.S. economic ‘hurricane’ as inflation pressures rise
U.S. manufacturing sector regains speed in May
U.S. firms show first hints of impact of Fed’s policy tightening, survey shows
U.S. charges Opensea ex-employee in first NFT insider trading case
Meta Platforms’ Sheryl Sandberg will leave after 14 years
Ford might slash ad spending, revamp dealers to boost EV profit, CEO says
Delta hikes Q2 revenue outlook on higher fares
Pressure growing to remove PFAS from fast-food wrappers
SOPHOMORE Core
Browning says he wanted to move to OLB, is ‘comfortable’
Avs aim to build on speed
Swiatek benefits from no-call, moves on
Tigers release nonconference schedule
Ukraine closer to World Cup with win
EX-RB Barber, 38, dead
Liberty ends 7-game skid, beats Fever
Athletes gearing up with worlds looming
Texas nabs golf title
SEC weighs expanding conference schedule
Dream beat Lynx
CL final nets U.S. mark
Chytil scores twice, Rangers win
Rodgers’ walk-off homer saves a split for Rockies
Warriors, Celtics built via draft picks
House committee invites Goodell, Snyder to appear
$10M purse lifts gender pay equality hopes
Cheng, Thunder tally best ever local finishes
Names listed for new Saudi golf league as battle lines drawn
Juneteenth exhibit at Cottonwood shines spotlight on artists of color
Off-broadway hit ‘The Wolves’ opens at Fine Arts Center
New Mexican-focused food truck a family affair
Mother Muff’s lives up to fond memories
Micheladas and Marys at brunch, but mostly Micheladas
